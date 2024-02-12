‘Just here for the good time;’ Fans pack bars for Super Bowl Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — Bars across the Oregon District welcomed people celebrating Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to people who were out drinking but have a way to get home safely.

While no Ohio NFL teams qualified for the big game, people across the Miami Valley still showed up to watch.

Blind Bob’s Kitchen Manager Cameron Howell said sales are up today.

“We’ve had a bunch of people, it’s been a great turnout for business,” Howell said.

Some people weren’t even there for the football.

Dayton residents Bronte Trembling and Sarah King said they were both there for some fun.

“I’m kind of here for just the good time…For the vibe,” they said.

The Kansas City Chief beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Even though many people throughout Blind Bob’s didn’t agree on who they wanted to win, they all agreed to get home safely.

“My friend out on the patio. is going to give me a ride because he’s no pun intended. Ride or die,” Howell said.

“I pulled into my garage on Friday I parked my jeep and I don’t drive again till Monday morning,” Dayton resident Jeffery Gonya said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during the 2023 Super Bowl patrol period, troopers made 48 OVI arrests.

During the same period, one person died in a crash and 15 other people were injured in different crashes.

“Everybody be smart and don’t end up like that, please,” Howell said.

To keep drivers safe, troopers are out patrolling and looking for any drunk drivers.

Their slogan for the day of the big game is “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” and the people who spoke to News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott fully agree.

“That is watch out for your friends. They’re the most important people in your life. Even outside of the Super Bowl,” Howell said.

Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley encourage people to take ride shares on nights when they know they will be drinking.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be out on the highways patrolling until 6 a.m. Monday.

