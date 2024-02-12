‘A bucket list item;’ Miami Valley locals take on Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII, and News Center 7 has team coverage here in the Miami Valley and Las Vegas.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright has been in Las Vegas since Friday giving us behind-the-scene looks at all the excitement.

The most popular people in Vegas during Super Bowl weekend are Uber and Lyft drivers, like Georg, who’s lived here for 20 years.

He told News Center 7 that he’s been extremely busy since Thursday night.

“We invite people to come. Vegas is a tourist city as you know. There’s a lot to do and room for everyone,” Georg said.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright spoke to a lot of people in Vegas who are from the Miami Valley.

Christa Bennett lives in Trotwood but grew up in Baltimore.

“Since I grew up there. I thought the Ravens were gonna be here, but they’re not, but I’m still here… to celebrate. This is a bucket list item,” Bennett said.

CBS News reported as many as 500,000 people are in Las Vegas just for the weekend.

Bret Buerk from Kettering and Mark Steffano from Centerville helped with that total.

Buerk said it’s his first time in Vegas, but Steffano said it feels like a second home.

Some people are in Vegas for fun, and others are there for work.

President and CEO of the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati Rickell Howard Smith is there for both.

She was invited to participate in the “She Rise” retreat.

“A partnership with the NFL moms and their organization called Smooth. They are doing a retreat for domestic violence survivors,” Smith said.

With people from all over the country coming to Las Vegas for the biggest game of the year, News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright had to ask Georg if he thinks what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

“Not necessarily. If you bring someone with you who can’t hold back. Then whatever happens may not stay in Vegas. It depends who your company is,” Georg said.

