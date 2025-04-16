‘Just fantastic;’ Church opens in Dayton Mall, to hold first service this weekend

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A store in the Dayton Mall has sat empty for seven years, now it’s filled with something more.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz attended the ribbon cutting for Crossroads Church at the Dayton Mall. Learn about what the church hopes to accomplish on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

When you think of the Dayton Mall, chances are you think of JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and now a Church.

“The mall is a new, interesting twist,” Brian Tome, the Senior Pastor at Crossroads Church, said.

Tome founded the first location in 1996, and they have grown from there.

“We feel like there’s things that are here in Dayton that we can uniquely contribute to,” Tome said. “And there’s an energy in Dayton. There’s an expectancy in Dayton. There’s a kind of person who lives in Dayton that we really resonate with.”

