‘Just can’t comprehend;’ Super Load makes it’s way through Greene County

XENIA — A massive super load moved through Greene County today.

We last reported at the end of May when movers took an electric transformer to the new Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County.

Today, Piqua Steel Inc. moved another Electric Transformer to the plant.

The Transformer is so heavy authorities projected it would take 8-12 hours before it made it to the Honda Battery Plant.

“You don’t see things like this every day,” Kay Magnuson of Xenia said.

Magnuson has lived in Xenia for 60 years and this is only the second time she has ever seen something this big driving on her hometown roads.

“I was out at 8 o’clock, backtracking to see where I could catch him. It’s huge,” Magnuson said.

The transformer itself weighs more than 350,000 pounds. The entire vehicle moving it weighs more than half a million pounds.

“You just can’t comprehend that and how they have to work to get it through the roads,” Magnuson said.

There were several moving road closures along the route that started at the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road and to the Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County.

“It’s amazing what they can do,” Magnuson said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation plans the route.

They look at road weight limits, and heights of bridges and overpasses and map out what roads need to be closed as it passes by.

Crews lifted wires hanging across the road so the transformer wouldn’t clip them.

“They have so much to do before they can get to their point. It takes forever to get maybe a couple of hours,” Magnuson said.

Fayette County is about 45 minutes away from Xenia, with the pace the super loader was moving, it could be an all-day ordeal.

