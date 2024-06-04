Drivers to be impacted today as superload moves through Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted as a superload will move through Greene County today.

Piqua Steel Inc. will be moving an electric transformer today from the AES substation site on Dayton Xenia Road to the new Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The transformer weighs 356,100 pounds.

The vehicle will be 135 feet long, 16 feet wide, at least 19 feet high, and weighs 572,000 pounds.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a massive superload moved across Greene County last month.

Our news crews were in Greene County when movers took an electric transformer to the new Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County.

That superload was 214 feet long, 18 feet wide, and weighed 540,000 pounds.

There will be a moving road closure starting today at 8 a.m.

East on Dayton Xenia to Trebein Road

South on Trebein to Dayton Xenia Road

East on Dayton Xenia Road to Progress

South on Progress to Main Street

East on Main Street to Allison

South on Allison to Bellbrook

West on Bellbrook to Industrial

South on Industrial to US 42

North on US 42 to Old US 35

East on Old US 35 to the Village of Jamestown

East through Jamestown to SR 734

East on SR 734 through Jeffersonville to SR 729

South on SR 729 to Milledgeville-Jefferson

West on Milledgeville-Jefferson Rd to Fent Rd

Fent Rd to substation

Due to its height, It is anticipated the load will take 8-12 hours to reach the Honda site.

