Drivers to be impacted today as superload moves through Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted as a superload will move through Greene County today.
Piqua Steel Inc. will be moving an electric transformer today from the AES substation site on Dayton Xenia Road to the new Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.
The transformer weighs 356,100 pounds.
The vehicle will be 135 feet long, 16 feet wide, at least 19 feet high, and weighs 572,000 pounds.
As News Center 7 previously reported, a massive superload moved across Greene County last month.
Our news crews were in Greene County when movers took an electric transformer to the new Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County.
That superload was 214 feet long, 18 feet wide, and weighed 540,000 pounds.
There will be a moving road closure starting today at 8 a.m.
- East on Dayton Xenia to Trebein Road
- South on Trebein to Dayton Xenia Road
- East on Dayton Xenia Road to Progress
- South on Progress to Main Street
- East on Main Street to Allison
- South on Allison to Bellbrook
- West on Bellbrook to Industrial
- South on Industrial to US 42
- North on US 42 to Old US 35
- East on Old US 35 to the Village of Jamestown
- East through Jamestown to SR 734
- East on SR 734 through Jeffersonville to SR 729
- South on SR 729 to Milledgeville-Jefferson
- West on Milledgeville-Jefferson Rd to Fent Rd
- Fent Rd to substation
Due to its height, It is anticipated the load will take 8-12 hours to reach the Honda site.
