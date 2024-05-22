Super load weighing over 500,000 pounds moves through the Miami Valley

GREENE COUNTY — A massive super load moved slowly across Greene County Wednesday.

Movers took an electric transformer to the new Honda Battery Plant in Fayette County.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz talked with ODOT about the work it takes to move a super load.

The super load is 214 feet long, 18 feet wide, and weighs 540,000 pounds.

To move a load that massive, it takes a lot of coordination from the sheriff’s office to ODOT.

“We’re looking at all kinds of different factors,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

From road weight limits to the heights of bridges and overpasses, Bruining says they look at a ton of factors to determine the route.

There’s a lot of logistics on the part of both ODOT, but also, mostly the equipment hauler. Whoever is making these loads go through, they’ll hire an agency or companies to do the loads, and a lot of that responsibility is on them,” Bruning said.

News Center 7 was there as crews had to lift street lights up for the load.

The Greene County Engineer told News Center 7 they chose this route because of the immovable bridges on US-35.

