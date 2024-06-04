‘Not being regulated,’ AES yearly rate increase to affect customers electric bills

Many AES Ohio Customers will soon be seeing a bump in their next electric bills thanks to a rate increase that went into effect over the weekend.

Thanks to a ruling by the Public Utilities Commission Of Ohio (PUCO), AES can now pass on increased transmission charges of the fee for delivering electricity to more than half a million customers in the region.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel says on average, that will equal a $40 or more yearly increase for the normal customer because of recent AES projects.

“Nobody is reviewing them, to see that the utilities aren’t spending too much on these projects, and that the utilities are spending their money prudently,” J.P. Blackwood, the Public Affairs Liason for the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel said. “They’re just not being regulated. And we’ve asked the for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to review that process and we’re hoping we’re gonna get some more review of this type of charge.”

