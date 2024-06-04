AES price hike approved; how much your bill could go up

DAYTON — AES Ohio customers could soon be paying more for electricity after a rate increase was approved.

At its commission meeting last week, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) overruled an objection from the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel (OCC ) to a 53 percent increase in what AES Ohio charges residential consumers for transmission.

This means a typical consumer’s bill will increase by more than $40 a year, according to the OCC.

The OCC said these transmission charges relate to supplemental transmission projects not reviewed by state or regional regulators, such as the PUCO, the Ohio Power Siting Board, or PJM Interconnection.

They said they have filed a complaint asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to step in and regulate these charges.

The OCC said it expects a ruling very soon.

