Jury convicts area woman for shooting man at New Year’s party

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A woman has been convicted of shooting a man at a New Year’s party in Warren County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Olivia Clendenin, 29, of Franklin, was convicted this week on attempted murder, felonious assault, and illegal discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, along with accompanying firearm specifications, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on Dearth Road in Clearcreek Twp., on Jan. 1, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors said on Jan. 1, Clendenin became aware that her husband and boyfriend were together at a party after they both found out earlier that evening about the relationship each had with her.

After unsuccessfully trying to get her husband to leave the party, she arrived at the party on Death Road with a .40 caliber handgun.

Prosecutors said she then fired eight shots, hitting a man in the abdomen while he sat on the porch of the home.

“The victim had simply been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin’s barrage of gunfire,” Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

Clendenin will be sentenced at a later date.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group