Judge sentences man to prison for starting fire that killed his stepfather in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A Saint Paris man now knows how long he’ll be in prison for setting a fire that killed his stepfather earlier this year.

Seth Johnson, 25, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Tuesday, News Center 7′s John Bedell reported from Miami County Common Pleas Court.

He’ll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years. If he is ever granted parole, Johnson will have to register on the state’s violent offender and arson registries.

Johnson pleaded guilty last month to aggravated murder, aggravated arson, and assault of a peace officer charges, News Center 7 previously reported.

The charges were in connection to a deadly explosion and fire in Laura that killed Johnson’s stepfather, 58-year-old Jack Noble, in February.

Paul Watkins, First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, said the was all appeared to happen because of an argument over finances.

“The victim made some statements to neighbors a couple of days prior, that he had gotten into an argument with his son, the defendant in this case, in regards to the son accessing his bank records and withdrawing some money,” Watkins said.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 in March that Johnson lived in the home with Noble. He was arrested in Fairborn hours after the fire.

Johnson had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in March. He had his competency evaluated and was found competent to stand trial in May.

