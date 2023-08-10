Man pleads guilty to starting fire that killed stepdad in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A Saint Paris man is pleading guilty to setting a fire that killed his stepfather.

Seth Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated murder, aggravated arson, and assault of a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

The charges were in connection to a deadly explosion and fire in Laura that killed Johnson’s stepfather, 58-year-old Jack Noble, in February.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 in March that Johnson lived in the home with Noble. He was arrested in Fairborn hours after the fire.

Johnson had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in March. He had his competency evaluated and was found competent to stand trial in May.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that the sentences for each charge be severed concurrently. They will also recommend life in prison with eligibility for parole after 30 years, according to court records.

