JOB ALERT: Over 60 area employers hiring at Clark County event

CLARK COUNTY — Clark County will host a hiring event today.
More than 60 area employees will be at the 15th Annual Clark County Job Fair, according to a social media post.
It is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center at the 200 block of S. Limestone Street in Springfield.
There will be job opportunities in several fields.
This includes customer service, health care, manufacturing, logistics, food service, education, and public service.
You are asked to dress professionally and bring a resume.
