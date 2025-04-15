JOB ALERT: Over 60 area employers hiring at Clark County event

CLARK COUNTY — Clark County will host a hiring event today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

More than 60 area employees will be at the 15th Annual Clark County Job Fair, according to a social media post.

It is from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Hollenbeck-Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center at the 200 block of S. Limestone Street in Springfield.

TRENDING STORIES:

There will be job opportunities in several fields.

This includes customer service, health care, manufacturing, logistics, food service, education, and public service.

You are asked to dress professionally and bring a resume.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group