JD Vance’s half-brother advances to fall election for Cincinnati mayor

CINCINNATI — Voters selected which Cincinnati Mayor candidates will advance to the November election.

Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, will face Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.

Both were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s May Primary Ohio Election, according to the Associated Press.

Pureval led Bowman by almost 70 percentage points, the Hamilton County Board of Elections website said.

Republican Brian Frank finished third.

Pureval said on social media the city deserves a “substantive and healthy debate of ideas about the future of our city” heading into the fall, the AP said.

“There is work ahead of us in Cincinnati, but I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past few years,” he said. “We have made meaningful, tangible progress for folks across our community, and this is a moment to keep building on the momentum we’ve worked so hard to create.”

It's an honor to make the ballot for this November's general election. There is work ahead of us in Cincinnati, but I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the past few years. pic.twitter.com/V6zbLpabsV — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) May 7, 2025

Bowman said on social media that he is grateful to “every Cincinnati voter who cast a ballot” for him to advance to November’s election.

“The greatest gift local government can offer its residents is a choice,” he said. “That’s exactly what voters will have this November. There’s much work ahead, and we’re ready to show our great city that we’re the best candidate for the job.”

I’m deeply grateful to every Cincinnati voter who cast a ballot to advance us to the general election 🇺🇸🗳️.



The greatest gift local government can offer its residents is a choice. That’s exactly what voters will have this November. There’s much work ahead, and we’re ready to… pic.twitter.com/wqhjaXkrVU — Cory Bowman (@corymbowman) May 7, 2025

The general election is on November 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

