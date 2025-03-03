‘It’s very scary;’ Drivers concerned after wrong-way driver leads police on 40-mile pursuit

MIAMI VALLEY — The man who police say led them on a 40-mile chase on I-75, at times going the wrong way, remains in the Warren County Jail today.

News Center 7 previously reported that 38-year-old Joseph Hitchcock was taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Springboro all the way to Trotwood.

The wrong way chase reignited concerns from state officials, and hits close to home for drivers who travel that stretch of I-75 every day.

Ohio Department of Transportation video obtained by News Center 7 showed Hitchcock’s car turn off route 725 near the Dayton Mall and drive up the off ramp and towards on coming traffic on I-75. Somehow, no one was hurt.

