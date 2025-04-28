‘It’s just sad;’ Neighbors worried after shooting victim found lying in street

DAYTON — There is concern and fear after a person was shot in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Dayton police and medics responded to reports of a shooting near E. Fourth Street in East Dayton around 1:40 p.m.

Dayton Police and homicide detectives searched the street and nearby homes and backyards for evidence, witnesses, or the shooter.

“It’s just sad, sad what the city’s coming to nowadays,” said Donald Bowman.

“They showed up pretty quickly, and that guy was hauled off in the ambulance,” said Bowman.

He told News Center 7 that he has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.

Bowman said that while shootings in his neighborhood are rare, he is worried about violence in his neighborhood.

“That’s a lot of kids in the neighborhood, a lot, and I’m glad none of them got hurt,” he said.

We will continue to update this developing story.

