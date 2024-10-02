‘It’s just an unfair day;’ Today marks 6 years since Cheryl Coker disappeared

RIVERSIDE — It’s been six years since Cheryl Coker disappeared.

The Riverside mom was last seen on October 2, 2018, dropping her daughter off at school. Four months after her disappearance, investigators told News Center 7 that their suspect was Cheryl’s husband, Bill Coker.

In April 2020, a hiker found Cheryl’s remains in a rural part of Greene County.

An autopsy ruled that “homicidal violence” played a role in her death. However, News Center 7 uncovered new legal posturing related to her death.

To this day, no one has been charged or arrested.

