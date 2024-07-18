‘It’s going to be a gnarly scar;’ Ohio college student bitten by shark in Florida

BELPRE, Ohio — An Ohio University student is home recovering after being bitten by a shark earlier this month.

The college senior recounts what happened and shares how he narrowly missed a more serious injury tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Connor Baker, a 21-year-old education major, was on vacation with his girlfriend and their families when he was bitten at New Smyrna Beach in Florida on July 4.

He told WSYX, a CNN affiliate in Columbus, that he was throwing a football in knee-deep water when he felt something grab onto his foot.

