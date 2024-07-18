1 seriously injured after crash on I-675 in Washington Twp.; all lanes remain closed

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One person was seriously injured after a crash in Washington Township Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called to respond to the crash on I-675 near MM3.6 shortly before 3 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation shows an SUV lost control and rolled several times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says all lanes of I-675 South near Alex Bell Road will be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are asked to use alternative route.

