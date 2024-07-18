Man shot, killed by Ohio officers near RNC venue identified

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man who was shot and killed by Ohio police officers in Milwaukee has been identified.

Samuel Sharpe, Jr., 43, was identified as the man who died in Tuesday’s shooting, CNN and The Associated Press reported.

The shooting happened near 14th and Vliet streets, about a mile from the Fiserv Forum, the main Republican National Convention (RNC) venue.

It happened in an outer perimeter where Columbus Police officers were assigned.

In body camera video released after the shooting, officers go toward two men in an altercation.

“He’s got a knife. Yes, he does,” one officer says in the video.

Several officers could be seen yelling as they ran toward the armed man. As they got closer, one yelled, “Police,” as others shouted at the man to drop the knife.

Five members of the Columbus Division of Police shot at Sharpe, who had a knife in each hand, after he refused police commands and charged at an unarmed man, Milwaukee Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference. Two knives were recovered from the scene.

“Someone’s life was in danger,” said Chief Norman. “These officers, who are not from this area, took it upon themselves to act to save someone’s life today.”

The officers from Columbus, as well as officers from multiple jurisdictions across the country, were in Milwaukee at the RNC to support local police with security for the event.

The shooting remains under investigation.

