Bodycam video released shows Ohio officers shoot, kill man near RNC venue

MILWAUKEE, WI — Police released body camera video Tuesday showing Ohio officers in a deadly shooting near the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 at 5, the shooting happened about a mile from Fiserv Forum, the main RNC venue, CBS 58 reported.

It happened in an outer perimeter where Columbus Police officers were assigned, the department said in a statement.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a news conference on Tuesday that 13 officers were staged for a daily briefing when they observed a 43-year-old man with a knife in each hand threatening an unarmed individual.

The video shows officers standing in a circle when one says, “He’s got a knife. Yes, he does.”

Several officers could be seen yelling as they ran toward the armed man. As they got closer, one yelled, “Police,” as others shouted at the man to drop the knife.

“The subject refused these commands and charged at the other individual with the knives,” said Norman.

The man is seen turning to the individual and several shots were fired by five officers, Norman said.

“Someone’s life was in danger,” said Chief Norman. “These officers, who are not from this area, took it upon themselves to act to save someone’s life today.”

Two knives were recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

“They had been here for a couple of days and understanding that there was something that happened right in front of them, at the time they were talking to each other and this event unfolded in front of them,” Norman said. “In fact, this is a situation where somebody’s life was in immediate danger. Again, two knives were recovered from this particular situation, someone’s life was in danger, these officers who are not from this area took upon themselves to act to save someone’s life today.”

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is actively investigating.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement on social media on Tuesday’s shooting in Milwaukee:

“In the interest of transparency, the Columbus Division of Police has released body-worn camera footage that shows that Columbus’ officers acted in accordance with their training to prevent physical harm to a potential victim.

Columbus officers were guests in Milwaukee, but they take an oath to protect and serve, wherever and whenever they are called to service.

The City of Columbus will support a full and thorough investigation of the events that transpired, in accordance with local policy and local law. We continue to defer to the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team for further updates on the status of the investigation.”

The Columbus Division of Police also released the following statement on the shooting:

“(Tuesday), the Columbus Division of Police was made aware of an officer-involved shooting involving CPD officers. The officers involved were in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, assisting the Milwaukee Police Department with security during the Republican National Convention.

“The incident took place in the outer perimeter of the RNC, within the operational zone to which our officers were assigned.

“At this time, it does not appear that this incident was related to the convention. The Milwaukee area Investigative Team is actively investigating.

At this time, any additional questions should be directed to the Milwaukee Police Department.”

