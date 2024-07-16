Ohio police officers involved in deadly shooting near RNC venue

MILWAUKEE — A fatal shooting involving at least one Ohio police officer in Milwaukee is under investigation, according to multiple reports.

>> PHOTOS: Ohio police officers shoot, kill person outside RNC venue

The shooting reportedly happened near 14th and Vliet streets, CBS 58 reported. This is about a mile from Fiserv Forum, the main Republican National Convention venue.

Two men were reportedly fighting with knives at the scene, TMJ4 reported.

>> Trump assassination attempt: New details emerge in shooting

The Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9 said in a social media post it had been made aware that members of the Columbus Division of Police were involved in the shooting and that no officers were injured.

“Columbus Police Officers along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions nationwide are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event,” the post said.

This is a developing story and we will continue providing updates as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Officer Involved Shooting Near RNC Venue Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating after a Columbus, Ohio police officer shot and killed a person near the RNC venue in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (WDJT-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group