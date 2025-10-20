‘It’s been hard;’ Bride says local wedding photographer missed multiple deadlines for photos

MIAMI VALLEY — More women are coming forward about a wedding photographer who they say didn’t hold up their end of the deal.

Several women say Alexis Shelton, with New Carlisle based Patty Ann Photography, photographed their weddings, but they never got their pictures.

In all, they say they have a group of 34 couples impacted who have connected.

Danielle Stasiak is a newlywed.

She had pictures and a video she shared with the I-Team from friends and family of her and her husband’s big day in the Cleveland-area.

But doesn’t have the full set of pictures she hired a professional to shoot.

“I did get an email on Saturday that I would have the pictures by that night. Still I have no pictures from her,” Stasiak said. “It’s been a couple of times she said she would get our pictures like that weekend or that night and she did not deliver the pictures.”

