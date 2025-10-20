Driver hits No Kings protester in Ohio, leaves the scene

STARK COUNTY — A No Kings protester in Ohio was hit by a car Saturday afternoon, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened on Fulton Drive, NW, in Jackson Township, around 2:10 p.m.
The driver left the scene, but was later tracked down by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Jackson Township police at their home, WOIO-19 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man who crashed into deputy told troopers he was drunk, trying to hurt self, report says
- 1 dead after weekend crash on I-675
- Man hospitalized after being shot by crossbow at motel
Authorities are working with the Massillon Prosecutor’s Office on potential charges.
This incident remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group