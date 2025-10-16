‘Incredibly stressed out;’ Brides claim local wedding photographer ghosted them after paying

MIAMI VALLEY — Several brides said their wedding photographer never showed up to do the job she was paid to do.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to the photographer. Hear from her LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Many of these brides have reached out to the Attorney General’s office for help getting their money back.

In all, these women said they have a group of 34 couples impacted.

At least two brides have taken legal matters into their own hands.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group