‘It was really special;’ Baby born at local hospital during total solar eclipse

CLARK COUNTY — Millions were mesmerized by the total solar eclipse on Monday, but a Clark County family was focused on a different life-changing event— Welcoming their baby boy Phoenix to the world.

Cheyenne Morris and Zech Kline were preparing to welcome their second child. Doctors at Soun Medical Center decided April 8th would be the day they’d induce her.

>> PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse passes through the Miami Valley

“I wanted to see the solar eclipse but I was told it wasn’t set in stone as well. It’s very possible it was able to change,” Morris said.

Just after 2 p.m., totality took over the Miami Valley.

>> When is the next solar eclipse in the Miami Valley?

Zech got to take it in while Morris was preparing for labor.

“They were coming in and I was like, ‘yeah, I just feel like it’s time to have this baby,” Morris said.

As soon as the moon was moving out of the sun’s way, Phoenix Ezekiel Kline was born.

“We’ve had his name picked out since like November,” Morris said. “It was just really a coincidence.”

The hospital had a special eclipse onesie for Phoenix, and his big brother Kingston even got his own eclipse shirt.

“It was really special,” Morris said.

©2024 Cox Media Group