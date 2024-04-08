When is the next solar eclipse in Ohio?

DAYTON — A total solar eclipse amazed skygazers across the Miami Valley — unfortunately, another chance will not be coming around anytime soon.

The Miami Valley saw the moon completely block the sun, an opportunity that is not anticipated in North America again until 2044 and 2045, CBS reported.

>> PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse passes through the Miami Valley

But Ohioans will not be in the path of totality again until 2099.

The cities expected to be in the path of totality in September 2099 does not include Dayton, according to timeanddate.com, but does include some cities in the northern Miami Valley and Columbus.

Total Solar Eclipse Miami Valley residents capture photos of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. (iWitness 7)





