Investigators connect shooting that sent bullets into apartments to one that seriously injured man

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Investigators have connected a shooting that sent bullets into local apartments to one that left a 31-year-old seriously hurt.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the first block of Maylan Drive.

He was taken to an area hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the man was shot at a shooting near the Meadows of Catalpa apartments.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher spoke with Donna Hawkins, who lives at the apartment complex.

She had to dive off her bed after bullets went into her apartment and hit her headboard.

“If I had turned over, it would have killed me,” Hawkins said.

The sheriff’s office has not said if any arrests have been made.

