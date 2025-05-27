31-year-old seriously hurt after shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 31-year-old is in a life-threatening condition after a shooting in Montgomery County on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:20 p.m., police were called to the first block of Maylan Drive on a report of a shooting, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man fishing under Ohio train bridge saves 14-month-old hit by train
- Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI about 2 hours outside of Pittsburgh
- Deputy shot, killed while responding to domestic call in Ohio
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police determined the shooting happened in Harrison Township and is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and will update as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group