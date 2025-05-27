31-year-old seriously hurt after shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 31-year-old is in a life-threatening condition after a shooting in Montgomery County on Monday.

Around 10:20 p.m., police were called to the first block of Maylan Drive on a report of a shooting, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police determined the shooting happened in Harrison Township and is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and will update as we learn more.

