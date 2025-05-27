Barrage of bullets narrowly miss woman lying in bed

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman rolled out of bed last night to dodge bullets coming into her room.
Donna Hawkins was relaxing in bed at her Meadows of Catalpa apartment after celebrating a graduation over the long weekend.
“I heard quite a few gunshots,” Hawkins said.
At first, she thought it was part of a Memorial Day celebration.
“The gunshots got louder and more close together. At that point, I heard my patio door shatter,” Hawkins said.
