Investigation launched after ‘suspicious package’ found on Clark State campus

SPRINGFIELD — An investigation was launched after a “suspicious package” was found at Clark State Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a statement on Clark State College’s website, campus security observed a suspicious package at 8 a.m. on the Leffel Lane campus.

“Clark State security immediately contacted local police,” the college said. “Police responded quickly and determined that the package was not of concern and no threat exists.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Administrators and police examined buildings and grounds, and the Springfield Police Department declared the campus safe at 11:12 a.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Clark State College has been operating virtually this week and campuses are closed from Sept. 14 to 20 due to recent threats.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



