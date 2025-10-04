Inmate learns punishment for killing another inmate at area correctional institution

WARREN COUNTY — An inmate got the maximum punishment for killing another inmate while at the Lebanon Correctional Institution.

James Ogletree, 30, was sentenced to 46 years to life in prison for the death of Marquise Weatherington, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury previously convicted Ogletree of murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery.

Ogletree went into Weatherington’s cell on Dec. 6, 2023, and violently assaulted him, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Weatherington died but was not discovered until the next morning.

Ogletree was serving time for robbery and involuntary manslaughter convictions at the time of the attack, the spokesperson said.

The previous crimes were committed in Cuyahoga and Lake counties and he was supposed to be released in October 2043.

Warren County Common Pleas Court Judge Timonthy Tepe said Ogletree’s sentence will run consecutively to his previous, meaning he will be in prison until 2089.

