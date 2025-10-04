Man found guilty of shooting, killing 53-year-old in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 53-year-old man in Springfield almost two years ago.

A jury found Tyren DeArmond guilty of one count of murder, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and one count of felonious assault, according to Clark County Common Pleas records filed on Friday.

He was acquitted of one count of murder, court records show.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened in the 600 block of W Euclid Ave. on Dec. 21, 2023.

DeArmond shot and Edward Ellington, 53.

Ellington died at Miami Valley Hospital on Christmas Eve.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, a witness told authorities that he was in the area picking up DeArmond to take him to Wendy’s.

On the way, DeArmond noticed his phone was missing and thought someone had taken it, according to court records initially filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

After driving back to the area, a fight broke out, which ultimately led to the deadly shooting.

DeArmond’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, according to court records.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

