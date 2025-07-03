Injuries reported after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Wednesday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash occurred near the intersection of N Gettysburg Avenue and N James H McGee Blvd around 9:20 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Person hit by semi while trying to fill gas tank on side of US-35, 2 others hospitalized
- Second person dies days after three-car crash in Darke County
- Man admitted to killing woman he did not know with machete, deputies say
The crash involved a car and one motorcycle, the supervisor added.
Photos from the scene show several Dayton police officers and fire crews blocking to roadway.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw two ambulances leave with their lights and sirens on.
Dayton police couldn’t provide information on the severity of injuries or how this crash happened.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group