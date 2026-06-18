Industrial park expands with 75,000 sq ft of new space

PIQUA — The Paul Sherry Industrial Park in Piqua is currently expanding with the construction of seven new buildings, totaling approximately 75,000 square feet.

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The Paul Sherry Industrial Park in Piqua is currently expanding with the construction of seven new buildings, totaling approximately 75,000 square feet.

This development addresses the ongoing demand for industrial and flex space in the area, with initial occupancy anticipated as early as this fall.

The new buildings are being constructed on a speculative basis, meaning they are proceeding without pre-committed tenants.

However, officials are in discussions with several local businesses considering expansion within Miami County.

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The project continues the Sherry family’s legacy of community investment and creating opportunities in Piqua.

The current phase of development is utilizing the remaining readily accessible lots within the industrial park.

The expansion includes two 10,000-square-foot buildings on Fox Drive near the front of the park.

Two additional 20,000-square-foot buildings are under construction on Homer Drive.

Three 5,000-square-foot buildings are being developed toward the rear of the industrial park.

Some of the buildings are expected to be ready for occupancy as early as this fall.

The entire expansion project is expected to be fully completed sometime next year.

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