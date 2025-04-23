‘Incredibly proud;’ Local university gymnast earns program’s first-ever All-American honor

A local gymnast made history at the 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships.

Wilberforce University’s Diamond Cook scored a season-high 9.75 on the floor exercise in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 11-13.

She earned a spot in the Event Individual Finals and secured the title of a First Team Floor All-American, according to a university spokesperson.

“Her dedication, focus, and passion for the sport shone through every movement of her routine. We are incredibly proud of what she has accomplished—not just for herself, but for the entire Wilberforce athletic community,” said Coach Morgan Byrd, Wilberforce Gymnastics.

The university congratulated Cook on social media.

“Proud is an understatement!” Wilberforce Gymnastics wrote on its Instagram account. “She came, she conquered, and she left her mark. From making history to dominating the floor, Diamond is just getting started. Can’t wait to see what she brings next season. Keep an eye on her… she’s the one SHINING.”

Wilberforce launched its gymnastics program in 2024.

The university said Cook’s win is a defining moment for their athletic history.

“Her achievements are already inspiring a new generation of young Black gymnasts, showing them what’s possible with hard work, resilience, and the right support,” the university said on its website.

