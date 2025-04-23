Vape shop closed after owner arrested, police say

PIERCE TWP. — An Ohio store is closed after its owner was arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pierce Township Police said on April 21 that the VIP Vape & Smoke Shop was closed, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

This came after the manager was arrested.

Police said on its Facebook page that the manager was arrested on 10 counts of illegal distribution of permitting children to use cigarettes or other tobacco or alternative nicotine products.

This came after an investigation that lasted over several weeks, the department stated.

Additional charges are possible.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group