Increased fencing, security for NATO causing headaches for some Dayton residents

DAYTON — The scope of the secure area for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly got larger overnight, causing headaches for some residents.

News Center 7's Mike Campbell will have more on the security footprint through downtown and its impact on residents tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Even more fencing went up in downtown Dayton overnight.

“We feel like we’re caged in rats, somebody’s lab experiment,” Tami Campbell, of Dayton, said.

She explained that she’s now walking seven blocks to get to a store that’s a block and a half away.

“We shouldn’t have to go the long way around Robin Hood’s barn to get to the grocery store, to pick up medication, to do anything,” she said.

