‘I’m impressed;’ New medical center opened in Northwest Dayton

DAYTON — A new medical center opened in northwest Dayton today, which for some is the only healthcare center for miles.

The old Good Samaritan Hospital stood in northwest Dayton until it was torn down in 2020 and sat vacant. The closest hospital was about three miles away. The Northwest Health and Wellness Center has opened at the Premier Health YMCA.

“Premier had a commitment to this community. after the closure of Good Sam, they just wanted to be back in the community,” Diane Charron, the Property manager at Northwest Health Wellness Center, said.

Today, several facilities opened in the new Premier Health Center.

“Today is opening day for all of our facilities, we have urgent care opening today. They’re open from 9-5. We have imaging, physical therapy, premier cardiovascular, compunet, and then bull family diabetes will be opening within a few weeks,” Charron said.

The Physical Therapy center will have a staggered start to build up the flow of patients. It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-5.

Dayton Resident Frank Titus, who had lived in the area for 42 years, is excited about the new health center.

Titus has two kids and one grandson, and he told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson that when they were growing up it was easy for him to find healthcare.

“That’s when Good Samaritan existed,” Titus said.

He said that the new center opening up is gratifying.

“I think it’s a good idea it’s better than going to Miami Valley Hospital,” Titus said.

Titus went to the new Premier Health YMCA today to see what the facility was all about.

“I’m impressed and I hope I don’t have to use it but if I need to use it, I will,” Titus said.

Last week, News Center 7 talked to the President and CEO of Premier Physician Network, who told us they try to meet the needs of their communities so they can live, work, and get their healthcare all in the same place.

