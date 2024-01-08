Mobile home crushes, kills one Ohio man, severely injures another

FOSTORIA, Ohio — An Ohio man is dead and another was severely injured after a mobile home crushed them, Monday, according to Toledo TV stations WTOL-11 and 13abc.

At 11:05 a.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hopewell Estates, a mobile home park, on W. State Route 18 in Fostoria on reports of an “accident,” both stations report.

Authorities said a Toledo company was getting a mobile home ready to be moved when the air jack beneath failed.

At the time, two workers were underneath the mobile home and were crushed.

On scene, a 37-year-old man “appeared to be deceased,” the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The second man, a 61-year-old, was flown to a local hospital in a helicopter for internal injuries, both stations reported.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene.

“This tragic accident in our community is horrific for all that had to respond and for the witnesses as well. Our partners in Law Enforcement and Fire and EMS was once again on display during this incident. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased male and the injured male fighting with critical internal injuries.” — Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens said in a statement.





