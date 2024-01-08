Former MLB prospect faces federal charges related to ownership of multiple ‘ghost’ guns

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A former MLB prospect is facing federal charges after the FBI found dozens of “ghost” guns at his Ohio home, according to Cleveland area TV stations WKYC-3 and WOIO-19.

Christopher Machamer, 26, was arrested Jan. 4 after law enforcement searched his home and his parents.

In 2018, Machamer was drafted by the Boston Red Sox. He played in the team’s High-A affiliate Greenville Drive until he was released in 2020, WOIO-19 reports.

The FBI reported that the following items were found at his home:

• 1 fully assembled AR-15 style rifle with 9 ¼ inch barrel and an obliterated serial number

• 1 AR-15 style lower receiver with an obliterated serial number

• 10 fully assembled AR-15 style rifles with 9 ¼ inch barrels and no serial numbers

• 9 AR-15 style lower receivers, bearing no serial numbers

• 1 drill press

The FBI also reported that the following items were found in a safe owned by Machamer at his parent’s home:

• 5 AR-15 style rifles

• 2 short barrel shotguns

• 6 handguns

• 8 suppressors

• 1 AK-47 style lower receiver

• $3,000 in U.S. currency

He has been charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, manufacturing a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act (NFA), and receiving or possessing an NFA Firearm not registered in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record, both stations reported.

Machamer made his first federal court appearance Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Stark County Safe Streets Task Force, Canton police, and the MEDWAY Drug Enforcement Agency all assisted in the investigation.

