Illness prompts closure of Clark Co. preschool

TUESDAY — A large amount of sick teachers prompted a Clark County preschool to close its doors Tuesday.

Medway Preschool will be closed on Tuesday, Tecumseh Local Schools announced on social media.

The district said Head Start will still be in session.

