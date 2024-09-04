I-TEAM: Troubled fencing contractor making ‘favorable’ progress in repaying thousands of dollars

DAYTON — Today, a Montgomery County judge reminded a fencing contractor at the center of a years-long I-Team investigation that she’s keeping an eye on him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The I-Team’s lead investigator, John Bedell, was the only reporter in court today for the contractor’s check-in. He’ll break down the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Daryl “Rob” Fraley was back in court on Wednesday morning for a hearing regarding his progress in paying back $140,263 in restitution that he owes. That total is a combination of the $15,726 he owes from his criminal case in Montgomery County and the $124,537 he owes in the civil case that the Ohio Attorney General had against him.

Judge Mary Wiseman called Fraley’s repayment progress over the last four months “favorable” and said he’s been making payments on time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



