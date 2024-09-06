‘I loved you, I always did;’ Longtime friends reunite after years apart

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — For various reasons, we have all had friends come in and out of our lives.

Maybe it was distance or a difference in opinion that got in the way, but neither was the case for two women named Helen.

At Bethany Village in Washington Township, age is much more than a number, it’s a badge of honor.

Helen Lail came looking for her friend of 50-plus years, Helen Garey.

Video captured by family members shows the two friends reuniting.

“I didn’t hear you come in,” Garey told Lail.

They lost track of each other six years ago.

“I’m glad to see you. I’ve been wanting to see you for a long time,” Lail said.

Garey is 107 years old and Lail is 102 years old. The pair met at church more than 50 years ago.

Garey outlived all her children, and the pair lost track of each other after that.

“You know I can still see Helen even though it’s been years,” Garey said.

A few years ago, Lail asked her family what happened to her friend.

“How did you know I was here, honey?” Garey asked Lail.

Lail’s family began searching and word eventually made its way to some of the Bethany Village staff. Lail’s granddaughter called Thursday’s reunion a “love fest.”

“Is everything going ok with you?” Garey said.

The ladies talked about their church, their pastor, and what they remembered most about each other.

“Same smile, a little gray, but the same smile is there,” Garey said.

It took just moments for these two friends to make everything right.

“I loved you, I always did… You and I always got along didn’t we,” Garey said.

Every day is precious at their age, and after six years apart, this moment was priceless.

