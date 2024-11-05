‘I feel good;’ Republican VP nominee JD Vance returns to Ohio to cast ballot

CINCINNATI — Republican vice-presidential candidate and Middletown native JD Vance cast his election ballot Tuesday morning in Ohio.

He lives in Cincinnati and voted at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Church.

Donald Trump’s running mate said that he and his wife both for the GOP ticket and Bernie Moreno for the U.S. Senate.

“I feel good,” Vance told reporters. “You never know until you know but I feel good about this race.”

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz voted back in October in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to CBS News.

He was with his son, Gus, who voted for the first time.

“We’re excited about it,” said Governor Walz.

The polls will close at 7:30 p.m. here in Ohio.

