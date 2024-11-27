‘I am so thrilled;’ Flour, sugar given to widows to continue 130 year Yellow Springs tradition

YELLOW SPRINGS — It is an annual tradition that goes back 130 years in Yellow Springs. The public works staff took time to drop off flour and sugar to 90 widows.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Xavier Hershovitz found out this was more than a lot more than groceries.

It’s a simple delivery for the Yellow Springs Public Works Department.

“I am so thrilled. I couldn’t be happier,” said Josephine Dunphy.

She has lived in Yellow Springs her entire life. She is known as “Miss Jo.”

“I love Yellow Springs. I wouldn’t be anywhere else,” she told Hershovitz.

These guys feel the same way. They take some time with Miss Jo.

“This is Dunphy. Everybody remembers who he was,” pointing to a photo her husband.

Richard died in 2007.

“I’m sure you think about him a lot,” said Xavier.

“All the time. Yes, I have,” she responded.

Miss Jo is one of 90 widows these guys drop off flour and sugar to.

Hershovitz says the real sweet treat is the time spent with each other.

“Every year I knock on the door, and she’d answer and she’d tear up and then give me a big hug, and it was a reminder of, you know what she lost, and then you know the embrace that you get from the community,” said Tanner Bussey.

So where does the tradition come from?

Hershovitz says it goes back to 1894 and a man named Wheeling Gaunt.

Once enslaved, he became a philanthropist. Gaunt donated his land to Yellow Springs when he died.

That’s where Gaunt Park sits today.

Hershovitz says there was one condition:

Look out for the Yellow Springs widows by bringing them flour and sugar.

“I probably will get my girls together, and they might be Christmas cookies,” said Miss Jo.

She plans to use it when with her daughters. But sugar and flour supplies aside, it is about looking out for your neighbor.

“This makes my Thanksgiving. I love it. I love it,” said Miss Jo.

And taking that extra time to truly check-in.

“Thanks for letting us into your home,” said Xavier.

“Thank you. Can you come and stay again?” asked Miss Jo.

It does not take a sugar delivery to create a sweet surprise.

