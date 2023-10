CLARK COUNTY — Drivers will be impacted on Interstate 70 in Clark County this week due to construction.

The ramps from I-70 to State Route 41 will be intermittently closed Wednesday through Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Crews will be repaving the ramps.

The change was made due to rain chances on Thursday.

ODOT says all construction work is weather permitting.

