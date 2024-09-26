Hurricane Helene: Remnants to bring rain, gusty winds to area this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The remnants of Hurricane Helene will make its way into the Miami Valley this week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando continues to TRACK Hurricane Helene and has the latest TIMING today on News Center 7 at noon.

Hurricane Helene is projected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane late Thursday night.

Hurricane Helene Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Rain will arrive in the area early Friday morning. The heaviest showers are expected during the evening hours, according to Marando.

Futurecast for Friday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

This could impact Friday night high school football games.

Futurecast wind gusts for Friday for 7 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Winds are expected to gust between 25-45 mph, but no severe weather is expected, Morando says.

Rainfall totals will vary. The current expectation is that rainfall totals will be over an inch south of Interstate 70 while areas north of I-70 will get between a quarter to a half-inch of rain.

Ryan says we will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, but it won’t be as windy. Things will remain unsettled with the stationary low from Helene over us.

