Hunter fined after shooting protected bird species in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A hunter has to pay a fine for shooting a protected bird species in Darke County, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

On the opening morning of the dove hunting season, two state wildlife officers received information that a hunter shot and killed a killdeer.

A killdeer is a protected bird species. It’s described as a brown and white bird with two distinct bands encircling the neck and upper chest, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The spokesperson said the officers found the bird hidden in the bushes near the suspect.

The officers took the bird as evidence, and the suspect was issued a summons for taking or possessing a nongame bird.

The hunter was found guilty in the Darke County Municipal Court and ordered to pay $349, the spokesperson said.

The division didn’t identify the suspect.

