Hundreds of pieces of mail fall from truck onto Dayton road

DAYTON — A large amount of mail fell from a truck today and scattered across a street in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers were called out to S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard between Wisconsin Boulevard and Broadway Street for a large amount of mail and one and next to the roadway.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Postal Inspector was able to verify that the mail fell from a third-party recycling company that was taking commercial mail and advertisements to be destroyed or recycled, according to Dayton Police.

“There was no personal mail nor absentee ballots on this truck nor in the roadway,” police shared on social media.

The section of S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard was blocked off for part of the day while the mail was inspectors looked over the mail to ensure it was slated to be destroyed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



