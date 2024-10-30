Fire reported at Kettering Parks building

KETTERING — Firefighters in Kettering are on the scene of a fire at a Kettering city building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell is on the way to the scene. We’ll have the latest on the fire tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The fire was reported around 2:06 p.m. at the Kettering Parks Maintenance Center on Valleywood Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our News Center 7 team reported seeing smoke from the fire several miles away.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



